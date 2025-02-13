Rajouri/Jammu, Feb 13 (PTI) Army troops have recovered a cache of explosive material, including an anti-tank mine, along the Line of Control in the Rajouri-Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, security officials said on Thursday.

The material was found in a forward village in Tarkundi, an area which connects the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, during an ongoing operation, the officials said.

They said the operation in the area was launched on Wednesday following an incident of ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army. Although there was no casualty on the Indian side in the firing, Pakistan suffered heavy casualties in the retaliatory action.

Besides the anti-tank mine, the troops recovered four activated anti-personnel mines, splinters, shovels, rope and allied material, the officials said, adding the explosives were apparently smuggled from across the border to set off explosions.

