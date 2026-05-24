India News | Rajsamand Road Accident Claims Three Lives, Two Injured After Trailer Hits Bike

Rajsamand (Rajasthan) [India], May 24 (ANI): A tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district left three members of a family dead and two others seriously injured after a speeding and out-of-control trailer ran over their motorcycle in the Amet police station area on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the accident took place near the Asan culvert on the Chandrabhaga river when a family was travelling on a motorcycle to offer prayers at the Dhelana Bhairuji temple.

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Amet police station in-charge Om Singh Chundawat said Mukesh Joshi (40), a resident of Municipal Colony, along with his sister Madhubala Joshi (32), nephew Kuldeep (7), nephew Lakshyadeep, and niece Charu, also known as Kavya (13), were on their way to the temple when the accident occurred.

Police said a speeding trailer coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle with severe force, leading to a devastating impact.

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In the incident, Mukesh Joshi, Kuldeep, and Lakshyadeep died on the spot, while Madhubala Joshi and Charu sustained serious injuries. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they are currently undergoing medical care.

The sudden tragedy triggered chaos at the accident site, with locals gathering in shock at the site.

Following the accident, police seized the trailer involved and registered a case of a road accident. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause and circumstances of the collision.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Dr. Premchand Bairwa expressed grief over the incident on the social media platform X and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)