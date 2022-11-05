Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 5 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday expressed condolences on the death of five people in Jodhpur.

"I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family of five people who died in Vishnoi ki Dhani near village Peelwa in the Lohawat area of Jodhpur. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls," Gehlot tweeted.

On Friday, five persons were found dead in Vishnoi ki Dhani near village Peelwa in the Lohawat area of Jodhpur.

A person allegedly killed four members of his own family and also died by suicide after that.

The police reached the spot and started an investigation into the case. (ANI)

