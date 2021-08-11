Rajya Sabha during debate on constitution amendment bill in monsoon session of Parliament on Wednesday.

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled conclusion of the upper House of Parliament.

The House was adjourned after it passed four bills including the constitution amendment bill to enable the states to prepare and maintain their OBC lists.

However, the opposition strongly opposed the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 that seeks to provide greater private participation in the public sector insurance companies.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the bill for passage in the House. Acrimonious scenes were witnessed in the House as opposition members rushed to the well. Some members were seen tearing papers.

The opposition members demanded that the bill should be sent to a select committee of the House.

The House was adjourned twice and the opposition members later staged a walkout.

The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were later passed by the House. The constitution amendment bill was passed unanimously after a debate.

The monsoon session began on July 19 and was slated to conclude on August 13.

The opposition protested over various issues since the beginning of the session including demand for a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of farm laws.

Before the House was adjourned sine die, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who is also Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, strongly condemned the behaviour of opposition members.

He urged the Chairman to form a special committee to look into incidents of "gross indiscipline" by opposition members and take strong action after inquiry.

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die earlier in the day. (ANI)

