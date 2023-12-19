New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon on Tuesday due to disruptions in the House due to a protest by the Opposition MPs showcasing their objection to the suspension of their 45 colleagues on Monday.

The Opposition MPs started sloganeering in the 'Zero Hour' soon after papers were laid on the table of the Upper House when it assembled at 11 am.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to maintain the dignity of the House appealing to the Parliamentarians to support in the functioning of the House.

Earlier, he also rejected four notices under Rule 267 submitted by the Opposition MPs, saying "they do not have merit".

As the MPs from Opposition parties continued their protest, the Chairman adjourned the House till noon.

The Opposition MPs were protesting against the suspension of their 45 MPs on Monday from the Rajya Sabha--the biggest-ever action taken in the history of Parliament in the Upper House.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended 45 Opposition MPs for their "misconduct" during proceedings of the House.

Of the 45 suspended MPs, 34 were suspended from the remainder of the Winter Session, which concludes on December 22, while 11 have been suspended until the reports of the Rajya Sabha's Committee of Privileges is not received.

Those suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session are Congress's Pramod Tiwari, Jairam Ramesh, Amee Yajnik, Naranbhai J. Rathwa, Syed Nasir Hussain, Phulo Devi Netam, Shaktisinh Gohil, K.C.Venugopal, Rajani Ashokrao Patil, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala; TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Santanu Sen, Mausam Noor, Prakash Chik Baraik and Samirul Islam; DMK's M. Shanmugam

N. R. Elango, Kanimozhi NVN Somu and R. Girirajan; Rashtriya Janata Dal's Manoj Kumar Jha and Faiyaz Ahmad; CPI (M's) V. Sivadasan; JDU's Ram Nath Thakur and Aneel Prasad Hegde; NCP's Vandana Chavan; Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, Javed Ali Khan; Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mahua Maji; Kerala Congress (M) MP Jose K. Mani; and Independent legislator Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.

Besides, those 11 MPs suspendedand and their names sent to the Rajya Sabha Committee of Privileges are Congrrss's Jebi Mather Hisham, L. Hanumanthaiah, Neeraj Dangi, Rajmani Patel, Kumar Ketkar and G. C. Chandrashekhar; CPI's Binoy Viswam, Sandosh Kumar P; DMK's M. Mohamed Abdulla; CPI (M) legislators John Brittas and A. A. Rahim.

So far, a total of 46 MPs from Rajy Sabha have been suspended in this Winter Session of the Parliament. TMC's Derek O'Brien was suspended last week and his name was also sent to the Committee of Privileges.

Those names referred to the Privileges Committee, which has been asked to give its report in three months, will be suspended until the report is submitted by the panel to the House.

The action of the Rajya Sabha came hours after 33 members were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Monday for "misconduct" for the remainder of monsoon session. (ANI)

