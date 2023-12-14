New Delhi, December 14 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday asked Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien to withdraw from the House as he had been named, terming his continued presence "outrageous defiance" of his directions and rules.

Derek O' Brien was suspended from the remainder of the winter session of Parliament for "gross misconduct" in the pre-lunch session after a motion was moved by BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is also Leader of the House. The House was later adjourned.

When the House met at 2 pm, the Trinamool Congress MP was present in the House. The Chairman adjourned the House till 2.30 pm and then till 3 pm.

"It is most unfortunate that suspended member Derek O'Brien continues to be present in the House. His conduct has handicapped the House from transacting business," the Chairman said.

"They are compromising national interest...hope he will reflect, others will counsel him," he added.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were earlier adjourned in the opening hour after opposition MPs trooped into the Well of the House, demanding a discussion into the Parliament security breach. The Chairman disallowed 28 notices given by opposition MPs, who sought the suspension of business for the day to discuss the December 13 security breach.

The opposition MPs, however, pressed for a discussion and moved into the Well of the House. They shouted slogans and demanded a reply from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

