New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon on Tuesday following the ruckus created by the Opposition parties against rising fuel prices in the country.

Opposition parties including Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and Congress created pandemonium as the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected their plea to hold discussion over rising fuel prices under Rule 267.

Trinamool Congress leader trooped into the well of the Upper House and started sloganeering against the government by showing placards soon.

As the Opposition party MPs did not consider Chairman's request to allow the functioning of the House and begin the Zero Hour, Naidu adjourned the House till 12.

The ruckus started soon after the papers were laid on the table and Naidu addressed the House over World Water Day.

In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices have been raised in India. Diesel and petrol prices have been hiked by 80 paise. A litre of petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.21 and diesel will be sold at Rs 87.47 per litre. (ANI)

