India News | Rajya Sabha By-poll for Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu to Be Held on June 18: ECI

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for the by-elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to fill the two vacant seats.

According to a press note issued by the Election Commission, the vacancies were left behind after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar from Maharashtra and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader CV Shanmugam from Tamil Nadu filed their resignations from the Rajya Sabha.

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Sunetra Pawar had resigned on May 6, 2026, with her term originally set to end on July 4, 2028, while CV Shanmugam resigned on May 7, 2026, with his term originally scheduled to last till June 29, 2028.

As per the schedule announced, the notification for the bye-elections will be issued on June 1 (Monday). The last date for filing nominations has been fixed for June 8, followed by scrutiny of nominations on June 9. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till June 11.

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Polling will be held on June 18 (Thursday) from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Counting of votes will also take place on the same day from 5:00 PM onwards. The entire election process is scheduled to be completed by June 22 (Saturday), the Commission said.

The Election Commission further stated that adequate measures will be taken to ensure free and fair conduct of the bye-elections, including the appointment of observers and strict monitoring of the electoral process.

Earlier, Pawar resigned from the Rajya Sabha seat to retain her new role in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, following a landslide victory in the Baramati bypoll where she won by over 2.18 lakh votes.

As per a press release, Sunetra Pawar expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Baramati for giving her the opportunity to realise former Deputy Chief Minsiter's vision for the constituency.

"This is not the end, but just the beginning of determination, struggle and a new Baramati," she said.

Shanmugam resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat after getting elected as an MLA from the Mailam constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. (ANI)

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