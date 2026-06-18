India News | Rajya Sabha Chairman Refers Complaint Against Kharge over Remarks on PM to Privileges Committee

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, CP Radhakrishnan, has referred the complaint against the Leader of Opposition in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, to the Privileges Committee over alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The complaint, filed on Wednesday, was jointly submitted by MPs Brij Lal, Mithlesh Kumar, Sumitra Balmik, Shivesh Kumar, Sikander Kumar, and Nagendra Ray.

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The motion accused Kharge of making "grossly derogatory, disparaging and highly disrespectful remarks" against the Prime Minister, which the members claim have lowered the dignity of the Parliament.

Following the submission of the notice under Rule 188 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, the Rajya Sabha Chairman has referred the matter to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation, and report

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The Privileges Committee will examine the complaint and submit its report after conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter.

This came after a recent controversy erupted on the last day of campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, when the Congress president labelled PM Modi a 'terrorist who does not believe in equality.'

When questioned on the choice of words, Kharge quickly defended himself, claiming that he meant to say that the PM was terrorising his political opponents.

"He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands," Kharge said.

Kharge has maintained that he did not call the Prime Minister "a terrorist" but spoke about the victimisation of political opponents by the Modi government. Kharge alleged that the Prime Minister "is terrorising politicians" and "tax terrorism is happening". (ANI)

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