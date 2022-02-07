New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha concluded on Monday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on Tuesday.

Forty members, including three women members, participated in the debate that lasted for 11 hours 25 minutes.

With PM Modi's reply tomorrow, the total duration of debate will exceed 12 hours allocated by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

After Prime Minister's reply, the debate on the union budget for 2022-23 will begin for which 11 hours have been allotted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will give a reply to the debate on February 11.Lok Sabha on Monday approved the motion of thanks to the President's address after a reply by the Prime Minister. (ANI)

