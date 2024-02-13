Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 13 (ANI): The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore as their candidates for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

Madan Rathore served as the MLA of Sumerpur and Deputy Chief Whip of the Rajasthan Assembly during two terms, 2003-2008 and 2013-2018. He also held the position of director and chairman of the Pali Central Co-operative Bank in 1992 and again in 1995.

Whereas, Chunnilal Garasiya, a senior BJP leader, currently holds the position of BJP Rajasthan State Vice President.

The list was released by BJP on Monday.

The Rajasthan Assembly is set to hold voting for three Rajya Sabha seats on February 27.

The elections are being held as the tenure of two Rajya Sabha members from Rajasthan--former prime minister Manmohan Singh (Congress) and Bhupender Yadav (BJP)--is ending on April 3.

The election will also be held on one seat that fell vacant after BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena resigned from Parliament in December following his election as an MLA.

Last month, the Election Commission declared the schedule for the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states, including Chhattisgarh, to be held on February 27. Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on February 7, with the deadline for nominations set for February 15. The results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27.

The BJP announced 14 candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Former Union Minister RPN Singh has been named as a candidate from Uttar Pradesh, along with current Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi. Others nominated from the state include Amarpal Maurya, Sadhna Singh, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sangita Balwant, and Navin Jain.

From Bihar, Dharmsheela Gupta and Bhim Singh have been nominated, while Subhash Barala and Narayana Krishanasa Bhandage have been nominated from Haryana and Karnataka, respectively.

Mahendra Bhatt and Samik Bhattacharya have been nominated from Uttarakhand and West Bengal, respectively.

The upcoming elections for the Rajya Sabha are set to be a significant contest for political parties as each strives to establish a strong presence in the Parliament's upper chamber. (ANI)

