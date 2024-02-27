Bengaluru, February 27: The ruling Congress party in Karnataka registered victory on three seats in the Rajya Sabha polls, while the BJP managed to secure a win on one seat. All three Congress candidates from Karnataka, Ajay Maken, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekhar registered victories in the Rajya Sabha polls on Tuesday. Ajay Maken got 47 votes, while both Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekhar received a total of 46 votes each.

"Three candidates from the Congress party have won the Rajya Sabha seats. I thank all voters, the CM and party workers, and the AICC President also, he was very conscious. I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge," Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Narayanasa Bhandage also won the Rajya Sabha polls. "BJP candidate Narayanasa K won the Rajya Sabha election. Congratulations," the Karnataka BJP posted on X. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Casts His Vote for Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru (See Pics).

Also, the BJP-JDS candidate Kupendra Reddy lost the elections after cross-voting by BJP MLA ST Somashekar who voted in favour of Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls. ST Somashekar voted in favour of the Congress party on Tuesday. The Karnataka BJP will file a complaint with Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khadar against party MLA ST Somashekar for cross-voting in favour of Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls, BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar said. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces Candidature of Sudhanshu Trivedi, RPN Singh From Uttar Pradesh; Check Complete List of Candidates.

Before casting his vote, ST Somashekar, while speaking to the reporters here, said, "I will vote in favour of them who assure me and give confidence that they will give funds for the water and other management in my constituency." Voting took place for 15 Rajya Sabha seats across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that Ajay Maken, GC Chandrashekhar, and Syed Nasir Hussain from Congress will comfortably register wins in the Rajya Sabha polls.

"People who contest elections will claim that they will win. But they do not have the necessary votes. They have only 19 votes. Hence, there was no need to field a candidate, but they are still contesting. All our MLAs will loyally vote in favour of Congress. Congress candidates will win," the Chief Minister said at a press conference in Vidhana Soudha. The term for Rajya Sabha MPs is six years, and elections are held every two years for 33 per cent of the seats. Currently, the Rajya Sabha has a strength of 245 members. Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the country, the outcome of the polls for the Rajya Sabha is likely to have an impact on the politically crucial state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)