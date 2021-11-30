New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Nominated Rajya Sabha MP Narendra Jadhav on Tuesday urged the government to administer booster shots of Covid vaccine to frontline worker and senior citizens amid concerns over new variant of coronavirus Omicron.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, he said the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated the recently discovered strain, called Omicron, as a variant of concern. The variant has so far been identified in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong and Belgium.

"In India, the fear of Omicron variant has already renewed the fears of a third wave of the pandemic," he said.

With many countries across the world administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine, the MP said this calls for the government to start administering booster shots of the vaccine in India.

The view has been shard by the Chairperson of the COVID-19 Task Force, AIIMS, New Delhi.

"I feel that the government should start administering booster shots to frontline workers along with the persons with co-morbidities, senior citizens and the police personnel," said Jadhav.

He also urged the government to come out with a policy for booster dose and issue necessary instructions to the states and vaccination centres to take these measures as soon as possible. HRS hrs

