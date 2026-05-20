India News | Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Appointed as Chairperson of Parliamentary Standing Committee

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, Prof Medha Vishram Kulkarni, has been appointed as Chairperson of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

According to an official communication issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has approved the appointment.

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The letter, signed by Joint Secretary Rakesh Naithani, stated that Kulkarni's nomination and appointment took effect on May 18. The committee plays a key role in examining policy matters, legislation, and issues related to science and technology, the environment, forests, and climate change.

"I am directed to inform you that in terms of provisions of Sub-Rule (1) of Rule 269 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), you have been nominated to be a Member of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change w.e.f 18 May, 2026. I am further to inform you that under Sub-Rule (2) of Rule 269 of the said Rules, Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha has been pleased to appoint you to be the Chairperson of the said Committee," the letter mentioned.

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Kulkarni, a BJP leader from Maharashtra and former MLA from Pune, said the responsibility would provide an opportunity to contribute to policy discussions on scientific advancement, environmental protection, and climate-related challenges facing the country. (ANI)

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