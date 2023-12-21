New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha, Sadanand Shet Tanavade urged the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce a daily passenger train service from Vasco to Belagavi through the South Western Railways with strategic stopovers at Londa and Dudhsagar.

Rajya Sabha MP Tanavade, emphasizing the urgency of this requirement, requested the intervention of the Minister of Railways to address his demand for a reliable and efficient train connection between Vasco and Belagavi.

"Addressing the Railway Minister during a special mention in Parliament, I highlighted the crucial need for a DAILY PASSENGER TRAIN SERVICE connecting Vasco to Belagavi. As Goa and Belagavi share deep connections, creating a seamless train service is essential for trade, commerce, medical, education, and personal travel. I have requested a daily train service to meet diverse travel needs and enhance overall connectivity. Also, proposed stopovers at Dudhsagar will boost tourism and improve the well-being of both regions!" Sadanand Shet Tanavade posted on X.

Highlighting the economic ties between Goa and Belagavi, Tanavade said, "A regular and seamless train service is essential for facilitating trade, commerce, and personal travel between these two regions. Belagavi, serving as a significant hub for various activities, requires a dependable transport link with Goa."

The MP further pointed out that numerous Goans frequently travel to Belagavi for various purposes such as business, education, medical, and shopping. Recognizing the strategic importance of this route, he urged the Minister of Railways to consider introducing a daily train service with potential stopovers at Londa and Dudhsagar.

According to the Rajya Sabha MP, incorporating Londa and Dudhsagar as stopovers in the proposed train route will enhance connectivity and efficiency for passengers. Additionally, he highlighted the tourism potential of Dudhsagar waterfalls, a popular attraction, and suggested that a stopover at this picturesque location could significantly contribute to the region's tourism sector.

"Such a service, will not only meet the immediate travel needs of the residents but also boost trade, commerce, and tourism, thereby benefiting the overall well-being and connectivity of both regions," said the Rajya Sabha MP. (ANI)

