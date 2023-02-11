New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Saturday urged the Reserve Bank of India not to further increase interest rates as it could impact home buyers and MSMEs.

The Reserve Bank of India on February 8 hiked borrowing costs by 25 basis points while keeping the door open for more hikes as core inflation remained high. The move to raise the rate will make loans -- including housing and auto -- and corporate credit expensive.

Sahney who is also a Member of Parliamentary Consultative Committee of Finance, said that “further increase in the interest rates will have a direct impact for the borrowers of the long tenure loans especially home buyers and MSMEs”.

Currently inflation is due to the disruptions in the supply side of the production and investments and not due to the high demand, he said.

He added that the RBI had already done this increase five times before, thus tightening the monetary policy through higher interest rates, which is usually for controlling inflation.

“But this may not yield desired results as the current inflation is not due to the excess demand but majorly because of disruptions on supply sides,“ the AAP MP said, adding rupee has been at its all-time low with valuation of 82 rupees per dollar which is already adding up to economic problems to the end users especially Import items like oil and fertilizers.

In such circumstances this step will further increase a burden of sustenance for the common man with increase in input prices for various goods, he said.

