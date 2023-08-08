New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed a Bill that paves the way for digital birth certificates which will be a single document to be used for admission to educational institutions, applications for driving licences, government jobs, passports or Aadhaar, voter enrolment, and registration of marriage, among others.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by voice vote as Opposition walked out of the Upper House.

Also Read | India-Made Contaminated Common Cold Syrup in Iraq, WHO Raises Red Flag.

Replying on the Bill, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that all States had consented to the provisions of the legislation that was also made available for consultation. The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 1, seeks to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 for the first time.

According to its “Statement of Objects and Reasons”, the Bill seeks to create a National and State level database of registered births and deaths which would help in updating other databases resulting in efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits.

Also Read | Maharashtra: FIR Against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for Using ‘Dalit’ Word in TV Interview.

Some major changes which the Bill seeks to bring includes the appointment of a Registrar-General of India who may issue general directions for registration of births and deaths. The Bill adds that the Registrar General of India shall maintain the “database of registered births and deaths” “at the National level” and it shall be obligatory upon the Chief Registrar and the Registrars to share the data of registered births and deaths to such database.

"Database” is defined in the Bill as “the organised collection of data, generally stored and accessed in electronic form from a computer network.”

With the prior approval of the Central Government, the information of the national database of registered births and deaths, can be made available to the other authorities dealing with the preparation or maintenance of database relating to population register, electoral rolls, ration card, driving license, passport, property registration and “such other databases at the National level as may be notified.”

The Bill also proposes that “notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force”, the death and birth certificate, shall be used to prove the date and place of birth of a person who is born on or after the date of commencement of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 for purposes such as admission to an educational institution; issuance of a driving licence; preparation of a voter list; and registration of a marriage; appointment to a post in the Central Government or State Government or a local body or public sector undertaking or in any statutory or autonomous body under the Central Government or State Government.

Besides, the Certificates will help in issuance of a passport; issuance of an Aadhaar number; and any other purpose as may be determined by the Central Government.”

The Bill also makes it mandatory for all medical institutions to provide a certificate as to the cause of death to the Registrar and a copy of the same to the nearest relative.

It also provides for collection of Aadhaar numbers of parents and informants, if available, in case of birth registration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)