New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings in the pre-lunch session on Wednesday were washed out without transacting any business after opposition parties led by the Congress continued to protest over price rise and levy of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on daily essentials.

While Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has allowed a discussion on the issue of price rise, the opposition parties insisted that it be held immediately after setting aside the agenda of the day.

As the opposition members began trooping into the well of the House holding packets of milk and curd, on which a five per cent GST tax was effected from July 18, Naidu adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Soon after listed official papers were laid on the table, Naidu allowed Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to briefly mention the subject on which he and others had given a notice under rule 267.

Kharge said the rising prices of essential commodities has hit the common man hard.

Close on the heels of an increase in petrol and diesel prices and cooking gas LPG rates spiking to record levels, daily essential items like wheat, rice, flour and curd have been slapped with a GST tax, he said, adding this had burdened the common man.

Naidu said the business advisory committee (BAC) of the House has agreed to a discussion on price rise.

"I am allowing a discussion, you don't want it, I will adjourn (proceedings) then," he said.

As opposition members insisted on acceptance of the 267 notice that calls for setting aside the listed agenda and taking up the issue that is being raised, Naidu said, "You cannot dictate to me."

"In the BAC it was suggested we must have a discussion. I have agreed for the discussion on price rise (but) you people don't want," he said before adjourning the proceedings.

After the adjournment, some opposition MPs were spotted in the well of the House holding packets of milk, curd and buttermilk and shouting slogans "GST hatao (scrap GST)."

