India News | Rajyavardhan Rathore Says Raj Govt Failed in Its COVID Response

Jaipur, May 25 (PTI) Former Union minister and Jaipur (Rural) MP Rajyavardhan Rathore Monday accused the Congress government in the state of failing to fulfil its responsibility in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Congress government failed to fulfil its responsibility properly in this fight against COVID-19 during lockdown as a result of which the number of coronavirus cases is rising in the state, Rathore told reporters in a video conference.

He said that coronavirus has now started affecting rural areas.

The government is not prepared to deal with the issues of migrant labourers who are returning to the state in large numbers and a law and order situation is arising.

Rathore also alleged that the state government has not made proper quarantine facility and employment arrangements for the migrants coming to the state.

