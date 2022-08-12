Hyderabad, Aug 12 (PTI) Raksha Bandhan was celebrated on Friday at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Also Read | Northeast Frontier Railway Reports 783.46% Increase in Penalty Collected From Ticketless Passengers Between January-July 2022.

On the occasion of the festival, Chief Minister Rao's wife Shobhamma invited her sisters-in-law in a traditional manner, an official release said.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Son Kills Widowed Mother on Suspicion of Illicit Relationship in Garhi Village.

Rao's elder sisters Lalithamma, Lakshmamma, Jayamma and younger sister Vinodamma tied rakhis to Rao and celebrated Raksha Bandhan, an official release said.

The Chief Minister greeted his sisters who tied rakhis to him and took blessings from them.

Earlier in the morning, MLC K Kavitha tied a rakhi to her brother IT Minister K T Rama Rao and participated in the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)