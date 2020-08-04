Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Women MLAs on Monday tied rakhi to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Congress MLAs supporting Gehlot shifted to Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer on Friday. They were earlier lodged at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. Gehlot said that MLAs were shifted to keep them away from external pressure.

The Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin on August 14.

The Congress MLAs were lodged at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

