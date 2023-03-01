Chennai, Mar 1 (PTI) Throwing his party's weight behind the Congress to ensure an Opposition win in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said arguments by some favouring a front without the grand old party should be rejected.

Also Read | .@g20org Prioritizes Leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure to Accelerate Inclusive … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

Stalin, in his birthday address asserted that post-poll alliance and third front are not workable proposals. Rather than who should form the government, the 2024 LS election is about who must not capture power.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Woman Slashed to Death After Failed Molestation Bid in Sangrur; 20-Year-Old Servant Arrested.

"The BJP must be defeated politically. This must be the single goal for all opposition parties."

Batting for a spirit of unity among opposition parties, the Dravidian party chief said it would bring victory in the general election. "If national politics is decided based on State based political differences the loss is for us," he said, a reference to State-specific political realities that hindered bringing like-minded parties together to take on the BJP.

He said arguments put forth by 'some' favouring a non-Congress front should be rejected and a post-poll alliance for the Parliamentary election is not practical.

"Political parties should rise above differences and stand together as a unified force to defeat BJP in LS polls. Talks of third front are pointless. I request all parties opposed to BJP to understand this," he said. Stalin celebrated his 70th birthday on Wednesday.

He urged the party cadres to work for the victory of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in all the 40 seats (39 in TN and one in Puducherry) in the 2024 polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)