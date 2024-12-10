Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 (PTI) A massive rally was held in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday to protest the alleged atrocities on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

The rally, organised by Hindu Suraksha Manch (HSM), began at the Exhibition Ground and ended at Lower PMG with hundreds of people participating.

Also Read | Hathras Road Accident: 7 Killed in Container Truck and Passenger Vehicle Collision on Bareilly-Mathura Road, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief (Watch Videos).

With placards and posters, the demonstrators raised slogans urging all Hindus across the world to come together for the protection of the minorities in Bangladesh.

"Following the political unrest, Hindus are being attacked every day in Bangladesh. Their houses and businesses are being set on fire and they need our support. So, we have organised this protest rally to express our solidarity and create awareness among the Hindu people in Odisha," said HSM convenor Jayakrushna Prusty.

Also Read | Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake To Visit India From December 15-17 in First Overseas Trip After Assuming Office.

"Not only in Bhubaneswar, several such protests are being held in different districts of the state," he said.

Prusty said the people of Bangladesh should not forget that India helped them to get independence in 1971.

Following the rally, representatives of HSM submitted a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General António Guterres to Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, seeking protection of minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)