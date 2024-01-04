Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Amid the ongoing preparations for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has issued instructions to play Ram Bhajans in the public address systems installed in Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses until January 22.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi held a review meeting with officials regarding the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, wherein he directed the organisation of programs such as bhajans, recitation of the Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas, and Sundarkand in the temples of Ayodhya from January 14 onwards.

According to the action plan prepared by the Transport Department for January 22, cleanliness will be ensured in all passenger vehicles and bus stations, whereas popular Ram bhajans will be played on the public address system installed in the buses in order to inspire travelers with the life of Lord Shri Ram.

"The broadcasting will include various artists' renditions of popular devotional songs related to Lord Ram, in addition to bhajans and hymns that are popular among people today as well as devotional songs sung by local singers," the press release said.

As per the action plan, the training of the bus drivers will also ensure their compliance with safe driving practices and traffic rules, proper conduct towards tourists, the mandatory wearing of uniforms by drivers, abstaining from any form of intoxication and chewing tobacco, ensuring cleanliness of vehicles, and not charging more than the specified fare under any circumstances.

"In addition, interceptor vehicles will be deployed on all routes within a 200-kilometer radius of Ayodhya to assist tourists, and transport teams will be vigilant about issues related to road safety such as overloading, drunken driving, wrong-side driving, overcharging, adherence to the dress code for drivers, and implementing other safety measures as needed," the press release said.

The Transport Department will also set up help desks at all toll plazas to assist tourists traveling between Lucknow and Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya, and Sultanpur and Ayodhya. (ANI)

