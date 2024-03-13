Ayodhya, March 13: The Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir at Ayodhya is witnessing an average of 1 to 1.5 lakh pilgrims daily, the temple trust said in a post on 'X' on Wednesday. In an advisory to devotees coming for darshan at the temple, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said, "Devotees can enter the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir for Darshan from 6:30 AM to 9:30 PM.

The entire process from entry to exit after Darshan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is extremely simple and convenient. Typically, devotees can have a smooth Darshan of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar within 60 to 75 minutes." The temple trust advised devotees to leave their mobile phones, footwear, purses and other personal items outside the Mandir premises for their convenience and to save time. Ram Mandir Interesting Facts: From Historical Context to Vedic Rituals, Things To Know About Ayodhya Ram Temple Ahead of Inauguration and Pran Pratishtha Ceremony.

It has also asked devotees not to bring flowers, garlands, prasad to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Giving directions to devotees for Aarti, the temple trust said, "Entry for Mangala Aarti at 4 AM, Shringar Aarti at 6:15 AM, and Shayan Aarti at 10 PM is possible only with an entry pass. No entry passes required for other Aartis."

"Information such as the devotee's name, age, Aadhar card, mobile number, and city is required for the entry pass. This entry pass can also be obtained from the website of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The entry pass is free of charge," it added. Dispelling any rumours of "special darshan" by paying a fee or through a "special pass", the temple trust said that there is no such arrangement. Ayodhya: Ram Temple Extends Darshan Time Till 10 PM for Devotees To Deal With Rush.

"If you ever hear about paying for Darshan, it might be a scam attempt. The Mandir management has no connection to this," it warned. The temple trust informed that wheelchair service is available only for the temple for the elderly and the differently-abled.

"These wheelchairs are intended solely for use within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir premises, not for Ayodhya city or any other Mandir. There is no rental fee for the wheelchair, but a nominal fee is to be given to the young volunteer assisting with the wheelchair," it said. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.