Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, on Tuesday, condemned the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and criticised the interim Bangladesh government for failing to protect minorities in the country.

"India supported Bangladesh in every way to help the country stand on its feet. Today, we have gathered to condemn the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh," Rai said while participating in a protest condemning atrocities in the neighbouring country.

"10 lakh people were killed. People had to leave their jobs, businesses, and homes and come to India. Here they were considered refugees, but slowly people settled here and set up their businesses. In our country, there is a habit to forget hardship," he added.

Champat Rai emphasised that when Bangladesh fought for independence in 1971, India fully supported the country, but now he expressed concern over the ongoing atrocities.

"Bangladesh rebelled against Pakistan, it happened in 1971. India supported Bangladesh in various ways...After 1971, it has been 53 years, and how Hindus are being treated there now, one can see on television and papers, sometimes when I sit in front of the TV then I switch it off within minutes, the whole country is watching, and the world would be too. To show their anger at this, the people have gathered here today. After all, what else can we do?" he said.

Condemning the interim government in Bangladesh, Rai said that they are supposed to protect people against injustice. However, they have failed to do that properly.

"Staying in Ayodhya, what else can we do for the protection of Hindus in Bangladesh? This is condemnable. A government is supposed to protect the people from injustice, but whatever government is in Bangladesh, they have failed to do their duty," he said.

India has also tightened visa curbs after the escalation of violence against various religious minorities in the neighbouring country.

Over 60 monks were stopped at Benapole land port in Bangladesh over the weekend and were not allowed to enter India, as claimed by a spokesperson of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Kolkata.

Notably, there was no relief for Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das who was arrested on alleged sedition charges. On Tuesday, a Bangladesh court set January 2, 2025, as the next date of hearing in the case. Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is currently in custody, is expected to remain in jail. (ANI)

