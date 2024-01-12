India News | Ram Mandir: 32 VHP, Bajrang Dal Workers from Telangana Leave for Ayodhya

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], January 12 (ANI): Thirty-two Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad karyakartas on Friday left from Telangana for Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22.

There was loud chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram' by the workers at the station.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the temple's construction committee and the VHP have sought time from President Droupadi Murmu to invite her to the event on January 22.

"We have sought time from President of India Draupadi Murmu ji to invite her for the big auspicious day of Ram Mandir consecration on January 22," they said.

"In a day or two, we will get confirmation to meet her. We are fortunate enough to get a chance to do sewa for Shri Ram. We are working as mailmen, and we are happy to do it" they added.

The event became special for the Kothari family of Kolkata as two brothers of the family were killed becoming martyrs for the cause of Ram Janambhoomi Mandir after the then Mulayam Singh government ordered Police forces to open fire on the Kar-Sevaks.

Today their sister Poornima has been invited to be a part of the Pran Pratishta ceremony on January 22.

"This is the first joy in last 33 years. We waited for 33 years after the sacrifice of my brothers, and we are very happy... I have not forgotten anything of what happened to my brothers 33 years ago...Today we are able to see the grand Ram Temple in front of our eyes. But at some time, we lost all hope we had... I thought I would never be able to witness it... I am happy and proud... The sacrifice of my brothers is getting its due respect today..." said sister of the Kothari Brothers, Poornima Kothari.

The whole of Ayodhya is decorated with the Tretayug theme, ahead of the programme on January 22.

The Surya pillars installed on the side of the religious path represent the symbol of Lord Rama being a Suryavanshi. The walls being built on the roadsides of Dharma Path on which incidents from the Ramayana period are being depicted, is being decorated with terracotta fine clay mural artefacts which will remind Ram devotees of Tretayug.

Treta Yug in Hinduism is the second best of the four yugas. As per the Hindu Mythology, there were three Avatars of Vishnu that were seen the fifth, sixth and seventh incarnations as Vamana, Parashurama and Rama, respectively and as per the Hindu belief, the events of the Ramayana took place in Treta Yug.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 1462.97 crore, also echoes the splendour of Ayodhya's Treta Yuga heritage. (ANI)

