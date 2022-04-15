Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): BJP MP Gajendra Umrao Singh on Thursday met the family of Shivam Shukla, who is battling for his life at an Indore hospital, after being injured in the Khargone violence during Ram Navami procession.

The BJP MP said that Shivam's health is improving and said that the Madhya Pradesh government will bear all the expenses of his treatment.

After discussion with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP MP from Khargone met the family members of Shivam and assured all possible help to the family.

Shivam Shukla, who was injured in the violence on the day of Ram Navami in Khargone district, has not regained consciousness for the last five days. He is fighting for life and death in a hospital in Indore. He has suffered a serious head injury.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Singh said, "The incident that happened on the day of Ram Navami is quite unfortunate. It was a pre-planned conspiracy. Stones were pelted on innocent people. They also set houses on fire. Many are forced to migrate. These kinds of incidents work to create discrimination in the society."

"Talked to the Chief Minister, he said that Madhya Pradesh government is bearing the entire expenses of Shivam's treatment. No obstructions will come in his treatment. We pray that Shivam gets well soon, now his health is improving a bit," he added.

He said that the police, district administration and other teams are probing the incident.

Shivam's maternal uncle Surendra Joshi said that during the Ram Navami procession Shivam had suffered a serious head injury.

"Shivam is studying in the Polytechnic College in Khargone. On the day of Ram Navami, Shivam along with his family had participated in the procession of Ram Navami. He suffered a serious head injury due to stone pelting," said Joshi.

He further said that Shivam was taken to Khargone Hospital from there he was taken to Indore after the doctor's advice.

"While going to Indore, Shivam was a little conscious but on the way he had fainted, since then he has not regained consciousness. Now there was a slight movement in the hands and feet, I pray to God that he gets well soon and returns home. I appeal that those who are responsible for the violence should be punished," he added.

Indore District Collector Manish Singh said that Shivam's health is improving and the ventilator has also been removed.

"There is a lot of improvement in Shivam's health. Since yesterday his ventilator has also been removed, which has been more than 24 hours, and now he is responding well."

The District Collector said that the Chief Minister is also continuously inquiring about his health and has instructed for better treatment.

"The neurosurgeons treating Shivam at the CHL Hospital, are saying that he had a severe head injury due to which he was operated on. The government will make all arrangements for his treatment, and the hospital also has all the facilities," he added.

On April 10 several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession. The stone-pelting started at the very beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector, police said.

After the miscreants set four houses on fire, the administration imposed a curfew in Talab Chowk, Gaushala Marg, and Motipura areas. (ANI)

