India News | Ram Niwas Goel Pays Tribute to Ch. Brahm Prakash on His Birth Anniversary

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 10:01 PM IST
New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday paid floral tribute to Ch. Brahm Prakash, the first Chief Minister of Delhi at his statue on the occasion of his birth anniversary in Delhi.

Paying tributes to the leader, Goel said that Chaudhary Brahm Prakash saw a dream of a fully developed National Capital Region with an extended periphery where all villages would have schools, roads, primary health centres, community centres.

Goel described Prakash as a "great sympathizer" of farmers and working class, who was instrumental in promoting cooperative movement and initiating various programmes of rural development.

"His services will always be remembered," Goel said. (ANI)

