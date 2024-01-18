Bhubaneswar, Jan 18 (PTI) All the Odisha government offices will remain closed for half a day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya.

“In view of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, the government of Odisha has been pleased to declare that the state government offices, as well as the revenue and magisterial courts (executive), will remain closed for half a day till 2.30 pm on January 22, 2024 (Monday),” said a notification issued by the state revenue and disaster management department.

Also Read | Air Pollution: GRAP-III Revoked in Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Now in 'Very Poor' Levels.

The state's order comes after the Centre announced a half-day holiday for all its employees on January 22.

Notably, the Odisha government had declared January 17 as a public holiday in the state in view of the inauguration of 'Parikrama Prakalpa (heritage corridor project)' constructed around the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Public Sector Banks, Insurance Companies To Remain Closed for Half Day on January 22 Due to Ram Mandir Event in Ayodhya.

Leader of Opposition in state assembly Jayanarayan Mishra and Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu had urged the state government to declare a public holiday on January 22 in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

Besides, the Kendrapara district administration had ordered the closure of all liquor outlets on January 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)