Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going on at a rapid pace and it will be open for 'darshan' from December 2023, said Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Gopal on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here today, the VHP leader said, "I am working in coordination with VHP leader and General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai. The construction work is going on at a rapid pace and it will be open for 'darshan' for devotees from December 2023."

He further said, "For the construction of the Ram Temple, graphites have been brought from Bangalore. Stones are coming from Mirzapur and Jodhpur. Sandstones are coming from Bansi Paharpur. The people have waited for so long. We will light 50,000 diyas in this place today."

"Work is also going on, on the path of rafting. It is 5 feet. It is about one and a half meters. In 15 days the work of rafting will also be completed. After the foundation work is done, we will proceed with the granite work, filling the foundation. We will do the plinth work with granite. The temple will be 360 feet long and 235 feet wide. There are five main pillars and the main pillar is 161 feet high," he added.

Earlier, On October 19, VHP national vice president and general secretary of Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai had said that the Ram temple will be equipped with modern technology.

"A reflection of the mythology will also be witnessed in the Ram Temple. The impression of the deity Adishakti Navagraha will be engraved in each pillar," Rai had said.

The general secretary of Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had informed that since currently the concreting is being done, the construction work is being carried at only during nights. (ANI)

