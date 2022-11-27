Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a matter of pride and inspiration for every Indian.

After inaugurating the 41st 'Ramayana Mela' in Ayodhya on Sunday, Yogi Adityanath said, "The construction of the Grand Ram Temple is a matter of pride and inspiration for all countrymen. Deepotsava has established Ayodhya's glory at the global stage."

Yogi said that the organisation of Ramayana Mela infuses cultural and spiritual energy.

He further said that Lord Rama is the living embodiment of true religion and duty and in every role, he emphasised most of the duties and wherever his teachings reached, they paved the way for the welfare of humanity."Lord Rama's name itself is a mantra which fills enthusiasm, willpower and positivity in every person. It is our responsibility to establish Lord Rama's birthplace as the most beautiful and developed city in the world," he further said.

The Chief Minister and President of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj released a booklet 'Tulsi Dal' based on Ramayana Mela on the occasion.

"In 2018, on Vivah Panchami, I had visited Maa Janaki temple in Janakpur. At that time, Ayodhya and Janakpur had become the factors of connecting the two mediums of Aryavrat, at present they have become powerful mediums of cultural ties between India and Nepal. May cultural ties reach new heights," the CM said.

"Many misconceptions were spread during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. In the last five years, Ayodhya has undergone a massive transformation. The organisation of Deepotsava is making Ayodhya return to its glorious form as it was in the 'Tretayuga'," said Yogi.

The CM said that Ayodhya has its own greatness. Ramayana shows the path for the welfare of not only humans but also for all living beings.

"While increasing the work of Ayodhya Research Institute, there should be new research on Ramayana. With the development of Ayodhya, the Panchkosi, 14 Kosi, 84 Kosi Parikrama will be further expanded, so that during the Parikrama, people are reminded of the struggles of the Lord's exile. Work is also being done to provide basic facilities to the devotees," he said.

"Ayodhya is going to be connected through waterways. It is our endeavour to have public transport facilities in Saryu and to develop Ayodhya as an export hub. In future, events such as 'Ramayana Mela' should be organised in a grand manner," Yogi pointed out. (ANI)

