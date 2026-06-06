India News | Ramalinga Reddy is My Friend, Resignation Issue Settled: Karnataka CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday clarified that the matter regarding the resignation of senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy from the newly formed cabinet is now "settled", adding that the former Karnataka Minister is "his friend".

He also urged the media and political circles not to spread rumours and asserted that all problems within the party were "sorted out".

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Reddy tendered his resignation as the Minister of the Cabinet just two days after taking oath as minister in the cabinet of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, while asserting that he "continues to remain in the Congress party" after more than five decades of association.

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar said, "Ramalinga Reddy is my friend. All problems have been sorted out. Don't make up stories. All those stories have become stale. The resignation issue is settled."

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The Chief Minister also spoke about maintaining constructive politics, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him to become CM of Karnataka after the recently concluded oath-taking ceremony on June 3.

"PM Narendra Modi wished me. I would like to thank him. I should meet him as a matter of courtesy. We don't want politics for the sake of politics. Let us all work together to do politics that benefits the people of the state," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Shivakumar said that he would speak to Ramalinga Reddy. The Chief Minister stressed that he will meet the eight-time MLA Reddy for a discussion.

"Of course, I had promised him. We will speak to him and convince him. He is a very senior leader of the party," he had said.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge also said that the issue surrounding senior Minister Ramalinga Reddy's resignation from the ministerial post will be resolved through discussions among party seniors.

After senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy tendered his resignation on Friday, AICC co-incharge of Karnataka, Abhishek Dutt praised Reddy, saying that every woman is travelling free of cost across Karnataka, thanks to the Shakti scheme launched by the former Transport Minister.

Speaking to the reporters, he also slammed the BJP, claiming that the party follows the Karnataka model everywhere but doesn't deliver what they commit. "I think we should be extremely thankful to Ramalinga Reddy. Every woman in Karnataka is travelling all over without any money. This is the guarantee of the Congress Party. Thanks to the Congress guarantee, every person in Karnataka is benefiting. Today, the Karnataka model is being followed by the BJP everywhere. But they don't deliver what they commit; we deliver what we commit," he said.

According to the announced portfolios, senior MLA Reddy was given the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio. As per the reports, Reddy had been aspiring for the Bengaluru development portfolio.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Reddy clarified that his decision was limited to his ministerial role and not his party membership, asserting that he has "not resigned" from the party.

"I am still in the Congress party; I have not resigned from the party. I have been in the Congress party for the past 53 years. I have handled several responsibilities within the party," Reddy said while showing his resignation letter to the media. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)