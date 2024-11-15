New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a person in connection with Tamil Nadu's Ramalingam murder case for knowingly harbouring a proclaimed offender and absconder, the agency said in Friday.

The arrested person has been identified as M Mohammed Ali Jinnah, proprietor of Poombarai Palace, who had given shelter to absconder Shahul Hameed in his cottage.

As per the NIA, Shahul remained in hiding in the cottage for a considerable period of time before NIA, acting on credible information, searched the property, located in Kodaikanal area in Dindigul district.

After extensive investigation, NIA had charge-sheeted 18 accused, including five absconders, in the case on August 2, 2019 before the NIA Special Court, Chennai.

Besides Shahul, the other Proclaimed Offenders or absconders are Abdul Majith, Bhurkanudeen and Nafeel Hasan. NIA has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh against each for information leading to their arrest.

The case relates to the brutal murder of Ramalingam, who was hacked to death on February 5, 2019 in Paku Vinayakam Thoppu, Thanjavur, by members and office bearers of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The proscribed outfit had conspired to kill him for intervening in the dawah work or proselytization carried out by the PFI dawah team, which had come from Arivagam, Theni, to forcibly convert underprivileged persons in Paku Vinayakm Thoppu.

"Investigation established that the violence was unleashed to strike terror among the opponents of the PFI outfit," said the NIA.

"NIA investigations to track the absconders are continuing," added the agency. (ANI)

