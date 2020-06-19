India News | Ramdev Conducts 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' in Haridwar Ahead of International Yoga Day

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 19 (ANI): Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday conducted 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar to guide his viewers and yoga practitioners ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

The International Yoga Day this year is being observed on a large scale through the electronic and digital platforms by the Ministry of AYUSH.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people to mark the sixth International Yoga Day, at home with their family while following all norms of physical distancing to contain COVID-19 spread. He added that yoga gives us an opportunity to know our immune system better, enables a strong mind and a healthy body.

A message from Prime Minister Modi will be the highlight of the main event for the International Day of Yoga 2020. The Prime Minister's remarks will be televised on June 21, 2020. (ANI)

