New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accused Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of peddling "lies", after he alleged that the leaders of the opposition party were pushing the case of foreign vaccines after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Tagging a video of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla's encounter with a journalist in Davos, Chandrasekhar said on Twitter that the pharmaceutical company tried to bully the Indian government into accepting conditions of indemnity.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Cold Morning in National Capital, Max Temperature Likely to Settle at 22 Degrees Celsius.

"And Cong trio of Rahul, Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh kept pushing case of foreign vaccines during Covid," the Union minister of state for information and technology said.

Hitting back at Chandrasekhar, Ramesh tweeted on Friday: "Let not your ambition to climb the greasy pole make you more of a liar than you are."

Also Read | Foundation Day 2023 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Statehood Day of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya.

On Saturday, Ramesh stepped up his attack on the Union minister, saying: "Rajeev_GoI, as minister concerned with regulating social media, you've misused it atrociously to peddle lies on me and my colleagues @PChidambaram_IN."

"We won't take it lying down, meanwhile I wanted to call you out for what you really are. Will Twitter have the guts to expose you?" the Congress leader added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)