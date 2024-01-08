Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Aiming to provide essential facilities for tourists and pilgrims visiting places like Ram Janmabhoomi and temples in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is introducing electric buses on the Dharma Path and Ram Path.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "After January 22, various activities, including the efficient management of crowds for darshan, worship, and travel, as well as the rapid development of temporary parking, will also be undertaken."

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said that in the coming days, there will be a continuous increase in the number of pilgrims and tourists in Ayodhya.

Viewing this, the operation of electric buses will be initiated on the Dharma Path and Ram Path. Additionally, 100 electric buses will commence operations from January 15 onwards.

The convenience of golf carts and e-rickshaws will also be introduced. Ayodhya will be seamlessly connected through transportation facilities, including EVs.

The District Magistrate further informed that all preparations have been completed following the directives of the state government.

"Corridors have been constructed, which we will operate. Some additional parking spaces have been designated. From the crucial Saket Petrol Pump to Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, various parking facilities, including both temporary and permanent, are being developed," said the release.

On the Chaudah Kosi and Panchkosi Parikrama routes, new areas have been marked at Udaya Chowk. Parking lots will be developed there, covering 70 acres (10 acres, 35 acres, and 25 acres).

Ram Path and Dharma Path are two of the four main paths in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The other two paths are Bhakti Path and Janmabhoomi Path.

The four paths are based on the concepts of the four Vedas and four eras. The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to run electric buses on Ram Path and Dharma Path to provide facilities for tourists and pilgrims. (ANI)

