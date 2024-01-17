Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): A detailed action plan has been prepared to brighten the entry points of Ayodhya through median horticulture beautification under Phase 2 in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of 'Bhavya' (grand) Ayodhya, said a release on Wednesday.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "After the successful completion of all the works under Phase 1 of the 'Navya Ayodhya' project, work has been started under Phase 2 in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of 'Bhavya' (grand) Ayodhya."

As per the release, in this sequence, a detailed action plan has been prepared to brighten the entry points of Ayodhya through median horticulture beautification.

"Additionally, as per the instructions of the Yogi Government, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation will carry out the greening and beautification of the 24 km stretch along the banks of the Saryu River between Sahadatganj and Lata Chowk under National Highway 28 in Ayodhya," it said.

At present, the process of hiring a contractor for 5 years to decorate and preserve the middle and embankment slopes of the National Highway by planting ornamental flowers and trees is ongoing. Appropriate manpower will be engaged to complete these tasks, it added.

The release further said that along with completing the ongoing work of horticultural beautification under the supervision of Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, the contractor is also responsible for maintaining it for the next 5 years.

Additionally, the contractor must ensure various aspects, including planting decorative trees, flowers, and plants on national highways' medians and embankment slopes, studying the vegetation cover of local and indigenous plant species, removing litter and unwanted vegetation on roads and slopes, and deploying an appropriate number of employees, vehicles, and machinery to ensure effective coverage of the median lane.

It also added that the road will be kept clean at all times, with litter-free and dust-free central medians and embankment slopes.

The contractor must provide continuous motor-operated borewell facilities at intervals for watering plants on the median and keeping the area dust-free. All these tasks should be completed according to the specific guidelines of the Indian Road Congress (IRC-SP-21-2009).

Additionally, appropriate manpower must be allocated to complete the work, and all service personnel should be equipped with proper safety gear, clothing, and identification.

Easy-to-understand signage boards in English and Hindi will be provided by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation on these medians, emphasizing emergency contact numbers and other essential information for public awareness.

As per the release, the construction process of six grand gate complexes has commenced with a budget of Rs 140 crores. Initially planned at Rs 14.69 crores for the Ayodhya-Sultanpur Road, the budget has now been increased to Rs 15.46 crores.

Through this, construction of a 5-storey gate complex will be ensured which will be seen to fulfil the vision of the glory of Treta Yuga of Ayodhya, it said. (ANI)

