Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): As terror accused Tahawwur Rana has been arrested, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday morning said that further action could be taken to reveal the "real" mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

He said that the 26/11 accused Rana could reveal the mastermind behind the incident and expose the person who directed him to commit such an act. Pawar emphasised the importance of Rana's apprehension in shedding light on the masterminds and motives behind the devastating incident.

"During the 26/11 attacks, we all were in Mumbai, it was a very serious incident. We tried to find who was the exact mastermind behind the incident ... Now, we have caught this person (Tahawwur Rana), and he can reveal who is the real mastermind behind the incident, who directed him to commit such an act. After getting all this information, we can take further action," Pawar told reporters here.

He expressed optimism that Rana's interrogation would provide crucial insights into the orchestration of the attacks, including the individuals who directed him and the motives behind the devastation.

Speaking on the rise in petrol and diesel prices, the Maharashtra Deputy CM said that the tariffs imposed by the United States of America (USA) on several countries have contributed to these fluctuations. Pawar said that the Mahayuti government would discuss the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will be in Maharashtra for two days.

"Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Maharashtra for the next two days, and we plan to discuss this matter with him. The tariffs imposed by the US on multiple countries have contributed to these fluctuations, but we are committed to restoring fuel prices to their previous levels. Our government was elected to ensure a better standard of living for the people, and despite the increase of Rs50, Prime Minister Modi has told oil companies not to increase the prices and bear the rise in petrol and diesel prices," Pawar said.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana will remain in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 18 days, where he will be questioned in detail about the "complete conspiracy" behind the deadly 2008 attacks, said the agency.

Tahawwur Rana was brought to the National Investigation Agency headquarters on late Thursday.

NIA said that Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days, during which time the agency will question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana on Thursday arrived in India following his extradition by the United States.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Tahawwur Rana was produced before the Special NIA Court.

The anti-terror agency has presented compelling evidence, including emails sent by 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, to justify his police custody. The agency informed the court that custodial interrogation is crucial to uncovering a sinister plot. Investigators will also examine Rana's role in orchestrating the deadly terror attacks.

NIA further states that, as part of the criminal conspiracy, accused No. 1, David Coleman Headley, had discussed the entire operation with Tahawwur Rana before his visit to India. Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an email to Rana detailing his belongings and assets. He also informed Rana about the involvement of Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman in the plot.

According to the NIA, Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition. The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move.

"Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley @ Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. A total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured in the deadly attacks. Both LeT and HUJI have been declared as terrorist organisations by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," the NIA said.

Meanwhile, Delhi State Legal Services Authority Counsel for Tahawwur Rana stated that the Court has given special instructions to NIA to ensure a comprehensive medical test when Rana is taken into custody and brought back to the Court. (ANI)

