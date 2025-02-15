New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu graced the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra at Ranchi, Jharkhand on Saturday.

The President highlighted the new advances in the sectors of information technology, adding that the coming years will be even more progressive, with far-reaching advances expected, particularly in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

"It is the age of technology. New advances in information technology have changed the way we live. What was unthinkable yesterday has become a reality today," she said at the event.

"As AI rapidly transforms economies, the Government of India has been quick in responding to the emerging scenario. Several initiatives are being taken to integrate AI into higher education institutions," she added.

Adding further, the President said that as technology creates great disruptions in societies, we should remain concerned about its impact on marginalised groups.

"The great opportunities being created should be available to all, and the great transformations being brought about should benefit all," she said.

The President said that often, the problems around us do not need any big technological intervention.

She advised youth not to forget the importance of small-scale, traditional solutions and said that innovators and entrepreneurs must not ignore the knowledge base of traditional communities.

The President said that the Platinum Jubilee is an apt occasion to celebrate and honour the contributions of BIT Mesra to education, research and innovation in engineering, technology and allied fields.

The first Department of Space Engineering and Rocketry in the country was established here in 1964. One of the first Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Parks (STEP) to promote engineering entrepreneurship was also set up here in 1975.

President Murmu expressed confidence that BIT Mesra will continue to make rich contributions to the continuing evolution of science and technology in India. (ANI)

