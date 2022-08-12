Ranchi, Aug 12 (PTI) Dissatisfied with the probe conducted by the state government into recent episodes of violence in the state capital, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday directed the director general of police and home secretary to file an affidavit in the matter.

Two people were killed and several critically injured after violent protests rocked Ranchi on June 10 over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Also Read | India Calls Out China for Blocking UN Sanctions Against JeM Terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, while hearing a public interest litigation, also said the state government does not seem to take proper interest in conducting the investigation into the reasons behind the violence.

The bench further said when the matter was already being probed by a special investigating team, the government handed over the investigation to the CID.

Also Read | Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress President Sonia Gandhi To Fortify Opposition.

The petitioner also alleged that video footage of the perpetrators of the violence have not been shown to eyewitnesses to zero in on their identities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)