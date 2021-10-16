Chandigarh, Oct 15 (PTI) Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa carried out late night surprise visit of police checkpoints near the Indo-Pak International Border in Amritsar district, officials said.

Randhawa, who also holds the Home Department portfolio, late Friday evening conducted checking of the Punjab Police 'nakas' at Jagdev Khurd in Ajnala, Amritsar, they said.

He also carried out checking of the 'nakas' in Gagomahal, they added.

Randhawa interacted with police officials at the nakas, the officials said.

Randhawa's visit comes a day after he flayed the Centre's decision to extend the BSF's jurisdiction inside the International Border along Punjab, calling it an infringement on the rights of the state.

