Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday remembered the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai in India's independence and said that her contribution to the freedom struggle is incomparable.

While inaugurating a three-day 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' in Jhansi today, Singh said, "It has been organised on this heroic land of Jhansi is a celebration of the wonderful tradition of valour and sacrifice of the people of our country."

"It connects us with the pride of India and the struggle for the independence of the country. Rani Lakshmi Bai's bravery and sacrifice are associated with every part of Jhansi," the minister said.

He further said that Lakshmi Bai's sacrifice took her life to heights and her contribution to India's freedom struggle is incomparable.

"You know, the contribution of Rani Laxmibai in India's first freedom struggle is incomparable when the princely states were surrendering in front of the British rule. She clearly said that I will not give my Jhansi at any cost. Jhansi is the land of heroics," he added.

Singh also said that it is also associated with the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations.

The Defence Minister also expressed his gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the corporation the state government has provided in organising this event.

The three-day inauguration event will culminate with the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19.

On the culmination day of the event, the Prime Minister will dedicate and launch several new initiatives of MoD to the nation in a grand ceremony being organised in the precincts of Jhansi Fort on November 19 which also is the birthday of Rani Lakshmi Bai, the epitome of bravery and courage and a great national icon of Rashtra Raksha and India's Independence struggle. (ANI)

