Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], November 19 (ANI): Raninder Singh, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate office on Thursday for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

"We have nothing to hide. We will continue to cooperate and come here as many times as required," Raninder Singh said.

Singh had sought adjournment from appearing before the economic offences watchdog on the previous summons, on November 6 and October 27, as he was required to be present before Parliamentary Committee in relation to Olympic Games 2021.

A case was filed in the matter after the Income Tax department reportedly received intelligence that Singh was allegedly holding an offshore account in the Alpine nations. (ANI)

