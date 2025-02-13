New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Amid uproar over social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's comments, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Thursday apprised about the meeting of the Parliamentary standing committee, saying that the matter has been taken up at the highest level as members across party lines demanded strong measures to ensure that such incidents don't recur.

The BJD leader said that Nishikant Dubey, chairman of the standing committee for communications and IT and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP in Lok Sabha, has taken a strong view on the matter.

"The committee started its deliberations today. The chairman was very kind to allow members of the committee to raise if they had any concerns regarding this issue. Several members cutting across party lines raised this issue and expressed the need to actually take strong, stringent measures to ensure that such things do not recur. The Chairman has also taken a very strong view of this. The committee is seized of the matter, and the representatives from the ministry were also there in this committee meeting, and this matter has been taken up at the highest level," Patra told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Rabindra Narayan Behera said that some restrictions should be imposed on social media platforms. Commenting on the remarks made by social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, Behera said that such remarks destroy the culture.

"We have raised a lot of issues -streamlining social media, streamlining OTT platforms, streamlining other social media platforms, some restrictions should be there, and social media guidelines should be structured. I have also demanded for creating volunteers by ministry for social media guidelines. And Prasar Bharti, Doordarshan and All India Radio, they should teach the public about social media guidelines. Above all, Ranveer Allahbadia's statement should be banned, and there will be a discussion on how to punish him. There will be new rules for punishment because such remarks will destroy our culture," Behera, who is a member of the standing committee for communications and IT, told ANI.

Assam Police has issued fresh summons to YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia and others in connection with a case registered against them for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions on a publicly accessible YouTube show.

The case was registered with Guwahati Crime Branch on February 10, based on a complaint filed by Alok Boruah, a resident of Guwahati, against several YouTubers and influencers, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Samay Raina.

The complaint alleged that the accused had engaged in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions on the YouTube show "India's Got Latent", causing harm to public decency and morality.

Meanwhile, comedian Samay Raina, who is also accused in the case, has broken his silence in the controversy. In a statement posted on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Raina said that he had removed all videos of the show from his channel and was "fully cooperating" with the authorities.

Allahbadia, who had earlier issued a public apology for his comments on the show, noted that he had "a lapse in judgment" and that his comment was "inappropriate" and "not funny." (ANI)

