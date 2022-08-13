Kochi, Aug 13 (PTI) The survivor in a rape case in which Malayalam filmmaker Liju Krishna is an accused has demanded removal of his name from the title credits of his upcoming movie "Padavettu".

Liju Krishna, who helms the upcoming Manju Warrier and Nivin Pauly-starrer "Padavettu", was arrested in March this year while the shooting of the movie was progressing in Kannur, his hometown, after the survivor who was also associated with the movie alleged that he had raped her multiple times.

The survivor who spoke to PTI over phone on Saturday said Krishna, out on bail within three weeks after his arrest, was engaged in the post-production work of the movie while she was recovering from the trauma suffered due to him.

"Is there space for survivors in this society ? Does anyone know what happened to her after being raped? Has anyone enquired about her health? The least I can ask is to remove his name from the title credit of that movie. I have approached the CBFC and even moved the court in this regard," she said.

Meanwhile, Thrikkakara police, which probed into the case, told PTI that the charge sheet was filed in a local court here and rape charges have been levelled against the director.

"He is a rape accused. But it's still possible for him to go around, make a movie, engage in post-production works as if nothing has happened," she said.

The survivor, who said she had earlier made an attempt to harm herself, added that she was still undergoing treatment for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

As per the complaint registered with the Kakkanad police, which was later handed over to Thrikkakara police, he had sexually abused the complainant several times in various places for two years after befriending her on social media.

The survivor, through the Facebook page of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a pro-women outfit in the Malayalam film industry, had in March gave a detailed account of the physical, mental and professional torture she had to suffer from Krishna.

Alleging that she got pregnant and forced to undergo abortion, she accused him of also portraying the relationship as a consensual affair, which caused her "constant mental and physical stress", destroying her self-esteem and her desire to continue living.

She said there was no official grievance redressal cell (IC) in the production house, where she could complain about the physical, mental and sexual abuse that director Liju Krishna had put her through for two years. She said she tried to inform the film crew but to no avail.

She said Krishna's cruel and inhuman act of forcing physical and sexual acts on her without her consent had caused her "great pain and mental anguish."

