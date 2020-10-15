Indore, Oct 15 (PTI) A court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Thursday sent Bhopal-based newspaper owner Pyare Miyan, accused of sexually exploiting three minors here, to police remand for two days.

Miyan was produced before special judge Renuka Kanchan who sent him in two days custody of local Palasia police, the public prosecutor said.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Punjab Farmers to Hold State-Wide Protests Against New Farm Laws on October 17.

The police sought his remand with a plea that they needed to question him to build a strong case against him for sexually exploiting three minors in Indore, it was stated.

Miyan was brought here from Jabalpur Central Jail in pursuance of a production warrant.

Also Read | ‘China Has no Locus Standi to Comment on India’s Internal Matter’, MEA Hits Back at Beijing For Calling Ladakh’s UT Status Illegal.

The 68-year-old was arrested from Srinagar in July, as he went absconding after five girls and a woman in Bhopal filed complaints of rape against him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)