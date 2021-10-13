Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (PTI) The Kerala Women's Commission on Wednesday took serious note of a Youtube channel's interview with a man in which he was heard claiming that he had raped a woman.

Registering a case on its own, Commission chairperson P Satheedevi directed the state police chief to investigate the matter and file a report.

The commission said that since the man remarked that he had raped a woman, he should be charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In a statement, the commission said it has also directed the police to book the Youtube channel, called Behind Wood, under the IT Act.

