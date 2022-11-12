Srinagar, Nov 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken various steps for the welfare of the common man and rapid development is being witnessed across Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister B L Verma said Saturday.

The Union minister of state for development of the north eastern region (DoNER) started his two-day tour of the Anantnag district as part of the ongoing public outreach programme of the Central government and reviewed development works.

On the first day of his visit, he visited the Martand Sun temple at Ranbirpora here. He also interacted with the people of the area.

Verma visited Pahalgam and interacted with the local delegations as well as the District Development Council chairman and members, BDC chairpersons and others.

He said the suggestions put forth by the delegates will be taken into account and appropriate action taken will be taken.

Verma said the prime minister has taken various steps for the welfare of the common man and rapid development is being witnessed across Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Government is committed to the development of the Union Territory and any assistance required will be extended, he said.

The minister also said the Union Territory administration under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has designed suitable interventions to address the problems of people and has made unprecedented efforts in ensuring transparency and accountability in the implementation of welfare measures.

He distributed Golden cards among PM-SEHAT beneficiaries, artisan cards among craftsmen, and sanction letters among industrial unit holders. Interacting with the beneficiaries, he inquired about the process they had to follow for receiving the benefits and the time taken.

Later, the minister also visited the under-construction Sub-District Hospital at Pahalgam.

