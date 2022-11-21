New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): From December 1, Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing for five days in a week.

According to an official release, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour will be available on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (except on Gazetted Holidays) in five time slots i.e. 1000-1100h, 1100-1200h, 1200-1300h, 1400-1500h and 1500-1600h.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam District Police Rescue 36 Donkeys From Slaughter, Over 500 kg Donkey Meat Seized.

"Apart from the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour, people can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex six days in a week from Tuesday to Sunday except on Gazetted Holidays," stated the release.

"Every Saturday, people can also witness the Change of Guard Ceremony at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan from 0800 hrs to 0900 hrs," it further stated.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Tub of Vegetables During Marriage Function in Khagaria.

The Ceremony will not take place on Saturday if it is a Gazetted Holiday or if it is so notified by Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)